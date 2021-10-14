Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys 853 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 15,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,504. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

