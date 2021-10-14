Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 150.6% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Class Acceleration by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,758 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $2,738,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLAS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,752. Class Acceleration has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

