Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRXT. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

CRXT stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

