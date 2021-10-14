Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $95.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.