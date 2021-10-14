Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Seaport Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGAM opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

