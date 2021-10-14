Citigroup Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.