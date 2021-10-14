Citigroup Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

