Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,285 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 40.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American National Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American National Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American National Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American National Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American National Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

