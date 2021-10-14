Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LDP opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.