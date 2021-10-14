Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,784 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.