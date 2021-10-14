Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

