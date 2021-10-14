Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,997 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of XPEL opened at $71.13 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,000 shares of company stock worth $34,656,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

