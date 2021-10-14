Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.38. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.82. Cintas has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

