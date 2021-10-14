Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in AT&T by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 445,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in AT&T by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,460,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 29,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,974,293. The firm has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

