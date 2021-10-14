Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

LLY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $235.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

