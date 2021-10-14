Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,224,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,632. The stock has a market cap of $317.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

