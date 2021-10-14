CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.78. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $327,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,727.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 221,071 shares of company stock worth $1,728,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

