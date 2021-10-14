CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.78. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
