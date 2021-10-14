CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.73.

WCP traded up C$0.39 on Thursday, hitting C$7.84. 2,524,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,425. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,488,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

