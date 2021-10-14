Chubb’s (CB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of CB stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

