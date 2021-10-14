Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,810.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,880.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,629.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total transaction of $4,726,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,882.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

