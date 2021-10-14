China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Up 138.6% in September

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, a growth of 138.6% from the September 15th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CHOLF remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,946. China Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.