China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CIADY stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

