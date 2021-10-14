China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CIADY stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

