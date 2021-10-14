China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 2,066.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CHGI stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile
