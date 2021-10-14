China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 2,066.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHGI stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Get China Carbon Graphite Group alerts:

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.