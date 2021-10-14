China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 3.13.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

