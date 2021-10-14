Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

