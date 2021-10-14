Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. 2,660,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

