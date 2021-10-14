Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,887,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,200,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 822,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,940 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

