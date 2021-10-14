Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.92. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $119.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $10,187,619.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,368.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,477 shares of company stock valued at $28,072,980. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

