Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

