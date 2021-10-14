ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of CCXI opened at $36.91 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 106.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 312.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $123,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

