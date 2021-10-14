Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $823.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $703.67. 778,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $767.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.74. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.