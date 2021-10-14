CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.15

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 135657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.
CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.14.
In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784.
About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
