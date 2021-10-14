CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.15

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 135657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

