Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Up 6%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares were up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 1,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a current ratio of 18.97.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,820,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

