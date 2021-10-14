CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

