Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cellectis has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $456.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

