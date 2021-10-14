Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cellectis has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $456.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
