Celanese Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $17.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

CE stock opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Celanese by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 261,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

