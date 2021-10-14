Celanese (CE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CE stock opened at $158.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

