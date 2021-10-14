CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

