Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at $18,315,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 168.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 484,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 71,895 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

