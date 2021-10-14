Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has $360.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $350.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.79.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA opened at $282.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.27.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,157 shares of company stock worth $254,774,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $74,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Carvana by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.