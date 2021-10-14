Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $283.01 million and $42.05 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,555.13 or 0.99944425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.01 or 0.06546627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,352,348 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

