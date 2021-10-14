Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of -39.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 258,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,063. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

