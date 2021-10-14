Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.17.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $158.61 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.66.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

