Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 151174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,640,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,790,041.40. Also, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,573.27. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,700.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

