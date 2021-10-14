Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $30,018.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,686.17 or 0.99731964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.94 or 0.06500460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

