Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSFFF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

