Capstar Financial (CSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $481.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

