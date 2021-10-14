CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG opened at $16.30 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $504.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

