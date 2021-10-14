CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $921.96 million, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.