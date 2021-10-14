CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU opened at $400.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

